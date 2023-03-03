Alleged Miami Beach Serial Rapist Facing More Charges After 5th Accuser Comes Forward

A Miami Beach biochemist accused of drugging and sexually battering multiple women in his luxury condo is facing more charges after a fifth woman came forward with new allegations after seeing reports of his arrest in the news.

Jeremy D. Bittner, 41, was arrested Monday on several counts of sexual battery, false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance related to allegations made by three separate women.

He's since been charged with five more sexual battery charges and two more false imprisonment charges after police said two more women have come forward after seeing news reports on Bittner.

Miami-Dade Corrections Jeremy Bittner

The first four alleged incidents happened at Bittner's luxury condo in the Waverly at South Beach in the 1300 block of West Avenue.

According to the newest arrest report, the fifth alleged victim, a 45-year-old woman, said she was drugged and sexually battered by Bittner in her own condo back in October.

The woman said she met Bittner in the elevator area of her building and he struck up a conversation, telling the woman "let's party," the arrest report said.

The woman said she told him she didn't want to party but said she kind of felt bad for him, so she allowed him into her home, the report said.

She said at one point she had her back to Bittner and when she turned around, he shoved a dropper into her mouth and squirted a liquid, the report said.

A biochemist is facing multiple charges after authorities said he's a serial rapist who drugged and sexually battered multiple women in his luxury Miami Beach condo. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports

The next thing the woman said she remembered was being woken up by Bittner, who said he gave her GHB, the report said.

The woman said she felt groggy and "as if she was floating, or inside a bubble," the report said.

She said Bittner began to sexually batter her as she unable to defend herself and was impaired by the liquid he'd given her, the report said.

Bittner sexually battered her three separate times over a period of around nine hours, the report said.

The woman said her head felt "extremely foggy and her body felt as if she were frozen during the time she was with the subject," the report said. "She felt the only way out of the situation was to allow the subject to engage in sexual intercourse with her, hoping he would not become more violent and ultimately would leave her residence."

Bittner eventually left her home, and the woman said she didn't report the incident at first because she felt embarrased and ashamed, the report said.

The previous allegations involving Bittner date back to at least last year, when a 47-year-old woman said he drugged her and sexually battered her.

Residents of a Miami Beach condo discussed the charges against a biochemist accused of drugging and sexually battering women. NBC 6's Niko Clemmons reports

A 34-year-old woman made similar allegations against Bittner, saying he drugged and sexually battered her last month.

Another woman, a 25-year-old from Italy, said she'd agreed to rent a room from Bittner but after she arrived in the U.S., he violently sexually battered her, an arrest report said.

A 37-year-old woman who also lived in the building said Bittner sexually battered her in his condo in November and again last month, an arrest report said.

Miami Beach Police said they're considering Bittner a serial rapist.

“That is how we’re categorizing this," Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said. "This is a dangerous man who has been taken off of our streets, and thankfully we have a team of detectives who bring this closure to these victims and unfortunately that possibility exists where there may be additional victims and our message to them is not to be scared to come forward.”

Bittner appeared in court Tuesday where he was ordered held without bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

"He has caused pain and suffering that’ll last for the remainder of their life I’m sure, and thankfully these women were brave enough to come forward," Rodriguez said.