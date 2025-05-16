Alleged MS-13 gang member arrested in attempted carjacking in Coral Gables: Police

An alleged MS-13 gang member was arrested for an attempted carjacking in Coral Gables Friday morning, police said.

Coral Gables Police said a resident had been stopped at a stop sign near the 1500 block of Red Road when he was approached by a masked man who attempted to take his vehicle.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The victim was able to get away and called police, who responded and took the suspect into custody in the area and recovered a gun, knife and mask.

The suspect, Wilson Verela, had recently been released from prison for aggravated battery with a weapon, police said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Coral Gables Police Coral Gables Police

During the investigation police said Verela, a Honduran national, admitted to being a member of MS-13, a notorious international gang.

Coral Gables Police are working with Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection to ascertain Verela's status in the United States, officials said.