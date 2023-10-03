Alleged peeping tom caught on camera looking into Hollywood home arrested: Police

An alleged peeping tom who was caught on camera looking into a Hollywood home has been arrested, police said.

McKenzie Elijah Hoosier, 27, was arrested Sunday on a charge of loitering or prowling, Broward jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, officers had responded to an apartment building at 2216 Johnson Street arund 1:30 a.m. Sunday after they received a call about a suspicious white vehicle continuously driving through the parking lot.

Broward Sheriff's Office McKenzie Elijah Hoosier

The person who reported the suspicious vehicle told police the suspect was hiding in bushes near the parking lot, and arriving officers watched as Hoosier walked out of the bushes, the report said.

As officers made contact with Hoosier, he tried to flee in a white Audi but was taken into custody, the report said.

Hoosier told officers he came from Pembroke Pines and "drives around to different locations to clear his head," the report said.

Hollywood Police had earlier responded to a call of a person looking into a home on Johnson Street, just a few houses away from the parking lot, the report said.

Video provided by the resident showed a man in a mask walking back and forth and peering into the home, even pulling out a phone and pointing it inside the home at times.

The resident said he'd arrived at the home and saw a man looking into a window of his home and when he tried to confront the man, the man fled the scene, the report said.

The resident said he's seen the man in his front yard numerous times, the report said.

Hoosier was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.