Alleged ringleader of criminal enterprise stole $1.5M worth of high-end cars in Miami: Police

A man who police say was operating an ongoing criminal enterprise is in jail after he allegedly stole several high-end cars in South Florida.

Zakria Khan is accused of stealing several expensive cars in Miami Beach and Miami earlier this year and slapping Montana tags on the back. Those cars include a Range Rover Land Rover, a couple of Ferraris and a Rolls Royce.

An arrest report said evidence proved Khan was operating an ongoing criminal enterprise, and that he is known to steal, alter/re-vin and sell stolen vehicles throughout the country.

“We're talking about over $1.5 million of stolen vehicles,” state prosecutors mentioned in court Friday.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

In some cases, Khan had the vehicles towed to a storage unit in Hollywood, the arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Booking photo of Zakria Khan

Detectives went searching for the stolen cars and their search brought them to a parking garage in Brickell. Detectives said they found Khan's fingerprints inside all of the cars.

However, in July, Khan was extradited to Minnesota for a gun charge. Detectives got a tip he was flying back to Miami Thursday night, and when he landed, police were waiting for him.

“We've been searching for him for a while,” a Miami Police sergeant said in court. “He's like one of the ringleaders of the operation down here.”

“Mr. Khan is a subject who's been involved in a lot of fraud, he organizes the theft of high-end vehicles, he re-titles them, he sends them over to other countries,” the sergeant said.

Khan was given a bond of more than $1 million, which almost reflects the value of all the cars combined that he's accused of stealing. If he bonds out, he has to surrender his passport, wear a GPS monitor and go on house arrest.