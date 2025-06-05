Alleged serial thief arrested in nearly a dozen Miami store thefts: Police

An alleged serial thief has been arrested in connection with nearly a dozen rip-offs at Miami stores dating back to last year, police said.

Milagro Castillo, 42, was arrested Wednesday on multiple counts of grand theft and petty theft in connection with at least 11 cases, records showed.

Castillo is accused of targeting stores like CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Navarro Pharmacy, stealing thousands of dollars worth of products, arrest reports said.

In one theft from Sept. 12, 2024, Castillo allegedly stole $350 worth of cosmetics from the Walgreens at 13680 Southwest 88th Street, the reports said.

On July 8, 2024, she stole about $270 worth of items from the Navarro at 8740 Southwest 40th Street, then returned to the same Navarro on July 12 and stole air fryers and appliances worth over $488, the reports said.

A Jan. 15 theft at the CVS at 650 Northwest 27th Avenue ended with $2,200 worth of products stolen, the reports said.

On March 9, Castillo stole items worth $800 from the Publix at 12100 Southwest 127th Avenue, the reports said.

Three April thefts at Walgreens, Navarro and Publix involved nearly $1,300 worth of items, and a May 2 theft at the CVS at 3695 W. Flagler Street involved $1,015 worth of items being stolen, the reports said.

On Monday, Castillo allegedly stole $441 worth of items from the Walgreens at 13698 Southwest 8th Street, and on Tuesday, she allegedly stole another $318 worth of merchandise from the CVS at 650 Northwest 27th Avenue, the reports said.

Castillo was arrested after Tuesday's incident and booked into jail.

The reports said Castillo had previously been convicted in multiple theft cases.