Alleged serial thief repeatedly stole from Hialeah Marshalls: Police

An alleged serial thief is facing charges after he repeatedly stole items from the same Hialeah Marshalls store, police said.

Yasmany Penalver, 33, was charged Monday with retail thefts in connection with multiple shoplifting incidents, an arrest report said.

All of the alleged thefts involve the Marshalls store at 901 East 10th Avenue.

According to the report, Penalver went into the store on Nov. 15, 2024, concealed about $200 worth of merchandise and fled the store.

Similar thefts occurred at the same store on Nov. 20, Nov. 23, Nov. 26, Nov. 30, and Dec. 4, usually involving around $200 worth of merchandise, the report said.

On Dec. 5, Penalver allegedly stole about $92 worth of merchandise, then returned to the store about 45 minutes later and stole another $115 worth of merchandise, the report said.

Penalver, who was already in jail on two counts of grand theft auto, was given the new charges on Monday, records showed.