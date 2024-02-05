Miami-Dade County

Alleged shoe thief bit Macy's loss prevention officer at Dadeland Mall: Police

Adam Harry Hernandez, 49, was arrested on charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery, an arrest report said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man who tried to steal nearly $1,000 worth of shoes from the Macy's at Dadeland Mall bit the loss prevention officer who stopped him, police said.

Adam Harry Hernandez, 49, was arrested on charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery, an arrest report said.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday when the loss prevention officer spotted Hernandez taking nearly $1,000 worth of shoes, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Adam Harry Hernandez
A struggle ensued as the officer tried to stop Hernandez.

During the struggle, Hernandez bit the officer's hand and told him he had a knife, the report said.

Officers responded and took Hernandez into custody. He had two knives on him when he was arrested, the report said.

During a court appearance Monday, Hernandez was ordered held without bond and told to stay away from the Macy's.

