Alleged shoe thief bit Macy's loss prevention officer at Dadeland Mall: Police

A man who tried to steal nearly $1,000 worth of shoes from the Macy's at Dadeland Mall bit the loss prevention officer who stopped him, police said.

Adam Harry Hernandez, 49, was arrested on charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery, an arrest report said.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday when the loss prevention officer spotted Hernandez taking nearly $1,000 worth of shoes, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Adam Harry Hernandez

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A struggle ensued as the officer tried to stop Hernandez.

During the struggle, Hernandez bit the officer's hand and told him he had a knife, the report said.

Officers responded and took Hernandez into custody. He had two knives on him when he was arrested, the report said.

During a court appearance Monday, Hernandez was ordered held without bond and told to stay away from the Macy's.