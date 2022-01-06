Alleged Southernmost Point Buoy Vandals Identified, to be Arrested: Police

Key West Police have identified the two men they said set fire to a Christmas tree at the iconic Southernmost Point buoy and defaced the landmark.

21-year-old David Perkins Jr. of Leesburg and 21-year-old Skylar Jacobson of Henrietta, Texas are expected to be charged with criminal mischief with damages over $1,000.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

KWPD said both men have made arrangements to turn themselves in, but police did not confirm if they are still in the city.

City officials said Monday that community services crews worked to restore the iconic landmark and that the restoration would take three or four days.

Key West Police officials said the fire was set around 3 a.m. on New Year's Day and was caught on surveillance cameras.

Video showed Perkins and Jacobson walking up to the Key West landmark with the tree and placing it in front of the buoy. Both were seen sitting next to the buoy for several minutes, waving at passing cars and even taking pictures before setting the tree ablaze.

The men then appear to record a video on a cell phone in front of the fire before running away from the scene. Minutes later, Key West police and firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames.