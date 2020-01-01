Miami Beach

Alleged Suspects Remain on the Loose After Armed Robbery

Officers responded to the scene near Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue just after 7 a.m., where four people allegedly committed the crime.

WTVJ-TV

Miami Beach Police are searching for two suspects still on the loose after an early morning armed robbery on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the scene near Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue just after 7 a.m., where four people allegedly committed the crime before fleeing the scene.

The vehicle involved was spotted by officers around the mid-beach area, according to police, before all four suspects fled.

Two of the suspects were captured soon after while the other two remain at large. Authorities have not released any details on the two suspects still on the run.

