Alleged SW Miami-Dade Serial Package Thief Arrested: Police

A man who police said is responsible for at least half a dozen package thefts at homes in southwest Miami-Dade has been arrested.

Julio Ramos, 36, was arrested Monday on multiple burglary and theft charges in connection with six thefts, arrest reports said.

The reports said the thefts date back to January and involve hundreds of dollars worth of items including expensive designer shoes and pool equipment.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Many of the thefts were captured on video and showed a man, who police said was Ramos, pulling up to homes and taking packages before fleeing in a white Jeep, the reports said.

On Monday, officers who were investigating the string of package thefts spotted the Jeep at an apartment complex and saw Ramos get in and drive away, the reports said.

When officers stopped Ramos, he had a stolen package inside the Jeep, the reports said.

Ramos was booked into jail, where he was being held on more than $75,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.