Alleged trafficker kept drug stash in Miami Beach apartment with 3-year-old son: Cops

A Miami Beach father is accused of exposing his young son to the world of drug trafficking after a large amount of suspected narcotics were found in the apartment they shared, police said.

Martin Andres Romero, 36, was arrested Tuesday on multiple drug trafficking charges, along with child abuse, records showed.

According to an arrest report, an undercover Miami Beach Police detective paid Romero $200 for cocaine last week, which led to a search of his apartment on West Avenue.

During the search, police found a wide variety of suspected drugs, including 42 grams of suspected cocaine, 98 grams of suspected Ecstasy, 2 grams of suspected LSD, 157 grams of suspected psilocybin mushroom, 602 grams of suspected ketamine, and 6 grams of suspected fentanyl, the report said.

They also found substances and mixing instruments commonly used to make pink cocaine, the report said.

The report said most of the drugs were in areas of the apartment that were accessible to the 3-year-old.

Romero was booked into jail. The suspected drugs were taken to a drug lab for further testing.