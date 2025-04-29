Alleged voyeur arrested, accused of recording people in Parkland coffee shop bathroom

A man accused of recording people in the bathroom of a Parkland coffee shop has been arrested, authorities said.

Christopher James Turk, 31, was arrested on a charge of video voyeurism, an arrest report said.

The alleged voyeurism happened at Carmela Coffee Bar at 7967 University Drive.

According to the report, on April 21, an anonymous customer left a note with the word "management" written on the outside

"There is a man here in a gray T-shirt and glasses. On the back of the T-shirt the word 'maintenance' is written on it," the note read. "On 4/14 he was here. He put his phone in the toiletries drawer and records anyone using the restroom. You can see it on video. If you don't believe me, please send staff to check the first bin throughout his visit."

On April 22, an employee told a Broward Sheriff's Office detective he had seen a person matching the description and recognized him as a regular customer, later identified as Turk, the report said.

Turk ordered a Red Bull then went into the bathroom and came out and sat in a chair just outside the bathroom, the report said.

The employee said he went into the bathroom and checked the bottom cabinet, where he found Turk's phone and took a picture of the phone, which had the camera directed at the toilet, the report said.

The unisex bathroom was the only one available to customers at the coffee shop.

The employee called police while another employee went in the bathroom and stayed there so Turk couldn't get to his phone, the report said.

An employee said Turk came in regularly and always sat in the same seat, and surveillance video showed Turk sitting just outside the bathroom continually looking at his Apple Watch, the report said.

Authorities arrived and questioned Turk, who apparently gave a confession that was redacted from the report.

The report said BSO does not know how many videos of victims are on the phone but that detectives generated a search warrant to obtain videos from phone.

Turk was booked into jail and later appeared before a judge, who granted him a $2,500 bond, but ordered him to stay away from shop and said he can't possess electronic recording devices.