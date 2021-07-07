Florida

Sheriff: Alligator Attack Suspected in Florida Woman's Death

WFLA

An alligator apparently attacked a woman whose body was found in a retention pond near Tampa, sheriff's officials said.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies found the woman's body in a pond Sunday night, a news release said.

The family of the 29-year-old woman told WFLA-TV that she was known to swim in the pond. They said they are grieving and asked for privacy.

Sheriff's officials said the woman suffered injuries “consistent with an alligator attack," but the medical examiner's office would determine the official cause of death.

Deputies called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and trappers to the scene to try to catch the gator, the release said.

“What a tragic ending to the 4th of July holiday for this woman’s family and friends,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaHillsborough County
