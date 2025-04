A man is dead and a shooter is at large after an altercation at a park in Naranja escalated on Monday night.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputies responded to the park in the area of Southwest 141st Avenue and 264th Street.

Officials said the victim and the subject were involved in a verbal altercation when the subject pulled out a firearm and shot the victim.

The victim later died at the hospital.

The subject fled the scene.

Further details were not available.