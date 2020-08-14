Miami-Dade

AM Showers Lead to Afternoon Temps Feeling Like Triple Digits Across South Florida

We probably won't break records Friday afternoon, but highs will still hit the low to mid-90s with feels like temperatures above 100

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Floridians will need to keep two things with them to end the work week - an umbrella for the early morning showers and something cool to drink with temperatures feeling like the triple digits come the afternoon.

We are still locked into this warm and humid pattern with isolated morning showers and storms with a good shot at breaking records for warm morning temperatures in Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Key West.

We probably won't break records Friday afternoon, but highs will still hit the low to mid-90s with feels like temperatures above 100. The forecast remains quite similar through the weekend. I couldn't imagine better boat and beach conditions.

We may be looking at rising storm chances next week and the timing of the storms appear to be changing too. Look for drier mornings and stormier afternoons with highs in the low-90s.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeBrowardfirst alert weather
