Amazing Endurance: 6 Broward HS Seniors Have Perfect Attendance Since Kindergarten

It seems unfathomable to most of us. How can any child go through 13 years of school without ever missing a day?

But this year in Broward County Public Schools, six seniors are graduating with perfect attendance since kindergarten.

NBC6 met four of them on Wednesday: Alshine Mondesir and Jowinley Cimeus of Nova High School, Saioa Elesgarai of Western High School, and Nicole McGowan of South Plantation High School.

For Nicole, never missing a day actually runs in the family.

"My dad has always been about the importance of going every day and both of my cousins actually went every day, too," she explained.

Zero absences on their report cards in 13 years. It’s an astounding achievement and they know it.

"Academically, it has a lot of benefits, being able to just see everything every single day, you never miss a day of school so you’re always caught up on your work, you’re always due diligent, you’re always focused and it just helped me become a better person as well,” Alshine said.

"Yeah, always caught up and never behind," Jowinley added.

"First they don’t believe me,” Soaia said when asked what her friends say when she tells them she’s never missed a day of school. "And then they’re like, 'oh my gosh, that’s crazy, how do you do it?' is always the first question everyone asks."

Each of them said they just got into the groove of never missing school and just kept at it, and plan on doing the same thing in college.

"I’m the person that everyone asks for homework or what the homework was, if they’re out they always ask me like what we did in class,” Nicole said.

That knowledge is power. Jowinley was asked how important is it to just show up every day.

“It’s very important, if you want something you have to work for it, no matter how long it takes, discipline is key to success,” he said.

For these kids, their work ethic is already built-in. Jowinley wants to study computer programming, Soaia wants to be a doctor, Nicole is also planning on the health care field, and with a name like Alshine, you guessed it, he wants to study meteorology and become a television weatherman.

With their dedication to learning, can anyone possibly doubt they will reach their goals?