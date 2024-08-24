Amazon driver put baby back in stroller after hitting him, mom and fleeing in Aventura: Police

A woman suffered a brain bleed after she and her baby were struck by a delivery driver who allegedly put the infant back in the stroller before leaving the scene in Aventura, according to an arrest report.

Sarah Naybeth Parra Ovalles, 45, was arrested and charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a crash, one causing serious bodily injury.

It happened on Thursday at around 8:30 a.m., when Parra Ovalles allegedly arrived at the Aventura Isles Estates neighborhood on NE 193rd Street and identified herself as an Amazon driver at the guard gate. Amazon has not confirmed that the suspect worked for the company.

Police say surveillance video shows Parra Ovalles, who was driving from a 2022 Hyundai SUV, making deliveries.

Later, a woman walking with her infant son in a stroller and a dog started crossing NE 7th Avenue and NE 191st Street in the crosswalk. When they were more than halfway through the crosswalk, Parra Ovalles allegedly turned into them “in the opposite lanes of traffic,” knocking the woman backwards onto the pavement and the stroller with the baby onto the ground.

She got out of the car, walked over to the child, fixed the stroller and put him inside. Then she left, an arrest report alleges.

A booking photo of Sarahy Naybeth Parra Ovalles, 45

Both were taken to the hospital, where the woman was treated for a skull fracture, bruising and a brain bleed. The baby suffered a laceration to his forehead, police said.

More information on their recovery was not immediately available.

Parra Ovalles was arrested after police interviewed the gate guard and a witness, who said while she was inside her home, she heard a child crying and a vehicle's horn beep. When the witness looked out her window, she saw a woman wearing an Amazon Prime vest standing next to a grey SUV and looking around. Seconds later, she saw the woman get back in the SUV and drive away.

Her security cameras also captured the crash, police said.

The next day, police asked Parra Ovalles to come into the station for an interview, during which she admitted to making deliveries and seeing the victims, according to the arrest report. She said she drove next to them, and that the mother seemed "out of it" and "placed her hands on her hood." Parra Ovalles said she asked if she was OK, the mother nodded and Parra Ovalles drove away.

When she was shown video of the crash, she denied the accident and invoked her rights, authorities said.

Parra Ovalles was arrested and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.