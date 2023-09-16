Amazon

Amazon, Fort Lauderdale Airport launch store with “check-out free tech”

The new store takes advantage of Amazon One’s technology to help passengers be more efficient while traveling.

By Nicolas Garcia

Passengers traveling via the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will be able to enjoy “The Market at Las Olas” which is powered by Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” and “Amazon One” technologies, says the Broward County Commission.

According to the Broward County Commission in a press release, the store will be the first location in a Florida airport to feature Amazon’s new checkout-free shopping platform.

The store, located in Terminal 3 between Concourses E and F, after you pass security, will have sandwiches, chips, snacks, sports drinks, sodas for customers to just simply grab and go, the release said.

The customers can enter using their credit card, or by hovering their palm over an Amazon One device in the entrance, and technology will detect what the shoppers take from or return to the shelves, the release said.

