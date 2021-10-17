Amazon Van Stolen in Armed Robbery in Opa-Locka

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the theft of an Amazon van in Opa-Locka.

The incident occurred around 8:40 PM Saturday night, when officers responded to the 4900 block of NW 199 Street in Opa-Locka regarding a theft of an Amazon van, police said.

Once they arrived at the scene a woman reported that two male suspects, armed with a knife, stole the Amazon van and all the parcels contained within that she was assigned.

No one was injured during the incident, but the suspects fled in the Amazon van prior to the officers' arrival.

Further investigation revealed that at approximately 10:00 PM, the Amazon van was seen in Broward County.

This is a developing story. Check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.