Amber Alert Canceled After Missing Teen Out of Palm Beach County Found Safe

An AMBER Alert that was issued Tuesday for a 15-year-old who was last seen days ago in Palm Beach County has been canceled.

Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, 15, was last seen Saturday in the area of the 100 block of Fourth Street in Jupiter, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Officials had said she might be in the company of Oliver Ramos, whose age and relationship with the teen are unknown.

PLEASE SHARE! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, a white-Hispanic female, 15 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 162 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes, last seen in Jupiter. If you have info contact the Jupiter PD at 561-799-4445 or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/Z8aE47gsvK — FDLE (@fdlepio) July 5, 2022

Wednesday, the FDLE canceled the alert and said Hernandez was found safe. Officials did not say if Ramos was with her at the time.