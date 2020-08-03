Missing Coconut Creek Two-Week-Old Child Found Safe Near Orlando After Amber Alert

A missing two-week-old child was found safe outside the Orlando area after an Amber Alert was issued by South Florida police Monday evening.

According to Coconut Creek Police, 19-day-old say Joshua Quinteron was found near Apopka, Florida after last being seen near the 4900 block of Fisherman's Drive in Coconut Creek.

The child's father, 17-year-old Jonathan Garcia, was taken into custody.

Earlier in the day, Coconut Creek Police say they were dispatched to the area to investigate a domestic dispute. They say the child was "forcibly" taken by Garcia.

Witnesses told police Garcia was seen shaking and hitting the child as he ran away. Investigators determined Quinteron's father called an Uber in Oakland Park while fleeing.

Officials are still checking on the child, but preliminary reports say Quinteron appears to be okay