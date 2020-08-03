Amber Alert

Missing Coconut Creek Two-Week-Old Child Found Safe Near Orlando After Amber Alert

According to Coconut Creek Police, 19-day-old say Joshua Quinteron was found near Apopka, Florida

Coconut Creek Police

A missing two-week-old child was found safe outside the Orlando area after an Amber Alert was issued by South Florida police Monday evening.

According to Coconut Creek Police, 19-day-old say Joshua Quinteron was found near Apopka, Florida after last being seen near the 4900 block of Fisherman's Drive in Coconut Creek.

The child's father, 17-year-old Jonathan Garcia, was taken into custody.

Local

coronavirus 5 hours ago

‘It's Devastating': Fort Lauderdale Man Who Lost Bakery Dies Due to COVID-19

climate change 13 hours ago

The Problem With Plastic

Earlier in the day, Coconut Creek Police say they were dispatched to the area to investigate a domestic dispute. They say the child was "forcibly" taken by Garcia.

Witnesses told police Garcia was seen shaking and hitting the child as he ran away. Investigators determined Quinteron's father called an Uber in Oakland Park while fleeing.

Officials are still checking on the child, but preliminary reports say Quinteron appears to be okay

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertCoconut Creek
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us