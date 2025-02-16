Tamarac

Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old girl last seen with mother in Tamarac

Mary Gingles and her 4-year-old daughter Seraphina Gingles were last seen in the area of the 5800 block of Plum Bay Parkway

By Julian Quintana

The Broward Sheriff's Office on Sunday issued an Amber Alert for a missing child who was last seen with her mother in Tamarac.

Mary Gingles and her 4-year-old daughter Seraphina Gingles were last seen in the area of the 5800 block of Plum Bay Parkway.

Seraphina stands at 3 feet tall, and has blonde hair and brown eyes, while Mary stands at 5 feet, 2 inches and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to BSO, deputies are also investigating a fatal shooting that happened at the scene, where a man was found with gunshot wounds.

Deputies said that Seraphina was taken from the residence and is believed to have been taken by 43-year-old Nathan Gingles.

Nathan is said to have been driving a 2016 Silver BMX X3 with a Texas tag and was heading eastbound on West Commercial Boulevard.

Deputies believe Mary is with Nathan and her daughter and that the two are in danger.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

This is a developing story.

