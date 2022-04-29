Amber Alert Issued for 8-Year-Old Missing Out of Jacksonville

State law enforcement issued an Amber Alert for an 8-year-old boy who went missing out of Jacksonville on Friday.

Ja'rell Lewis may be in the company of 37-year-old Terrell Lewis, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Their relationship was unclear.

The child was last seen in the area of the 2600 block of University Boulevard North in Jacksonville. They may be traveling in a black 2006 Suzuki Forenza with Florida tag number 72BEYB.

Ja'rell is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, is 4-foot-6, and weighs about 80 pounds. Terell is a Black male, bald, with brown eyes, is 5-foot-9, and weighs about 150 pounds.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

FDLE urged the public that if the two are found, to not approach them and to instead call 911 immediately.

PLEASE SHARE!



FL AMBER Alert for 8yo B/M Ja'rell Lewis, last seen 2600 block University Blvd N, Jacksonville. May be w Terrell Lewis, 2006 black Suzuki Forenza, FL tag 72BEYB. DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately. Jacksonville SO: 904-630-0500 or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/WKAIUo6Y3L — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 29, 2022