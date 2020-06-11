Amber Alert

Amber Alert Issued for 9-Year-Old Girl Missing Out of Martin County

Martin County Sheriff’s Office



An AMBER Alert has been issued for a nine-year-old girl who was last seen in a neighborhood in Martin County.

Kimberly Newberry-Ohler was last seen in the 7500 block of Southeast Dove Street in Hobe Sound, Florida wearing a black-and-white striped shirt, black pants with a red-and-white stripe, and white Croc shoes.

Authorities said Kimberly may be in the company of two white adult males traveling in a black two-door truck with a roof rack. The trio may have travelled to Port Lucie.

Anyone with any information of Kimberly's whereabouts is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office at (772) 220-7170.

