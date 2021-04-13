Florida

Amber Alert Issued for Child Missing North of Tampa

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert Monday for 11-year-old Montana Bressman, who was last seen in Pasco County

FDLE

Law enforcement officials have issued an Amber Alert for a missing girl last seen near her hometown north of Tampa.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert Monday for 11-year-old Montana Bressman, who was last seen in the city of New Port Richey in Pasco County.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Bressman was last seen wearing a grey hoodie reading “My Blood My Sweat Your Tears” with a blue bandana along with black and white leggings. She may be wearing heavy mascara or fake eyelashes and is 5”6” tall and weighs 160 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Local

News You Should Know 1 hour ago

THE 6IX: Legislation Sought to Stop Gas Skimmers, Chilling Video Shows Man Shot in Carjacking Attempt

Miami Beach 7 hours ago

Miami Beach Pastor Awake From Coma Weeks After Hit-and-Run Crash

She may be traveling with an unknown white male around 20 years old with sandy blond hair. Officials say they may be traveling to Georgia in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FDLE or the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102.

This article tagged under:

FloridaFlorida Department of Law EnforcementAmber Alert
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us