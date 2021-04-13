Amber Alert Issued for Child Missing North of Tampa

Law enforcement officials have issued an Amber Alert for a missing girl last seen near her hometown north of Tampa.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert Monday for 11-year-old Montana Bressman, who was last seen in the city of New Port Richey in Pasco County.

Bressman was last seen wearing a grey hoodie reading “My Blood My Sweat Your Tears” with a blue bandana along with black and white leggings. She may be wearing heavy mascara or fake eyelashes and is 5”6” tall and weighs 160 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

She may be traveling with an unknown white male around 20 years old with sandy blond hair. Officials say they may be traveling to Georgia in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FDLE or the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102.