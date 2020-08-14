AMBER Alert Issued for Girl Missing Out of Orange County

Officials have issued an AMBER alert for a missing underage female who was last seen in Orange County.

The girl, whose name is unknown, is approximately 16 years old with brown hair and either white or hispanic. She was last seen in the 3200 block of South Goldenrod Road in Orlando wearing a red baggy t-shirt and dark pants.

She may be accompanied by an unknown hispanic male who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with dark pants.

They may be traveling in a gray 2004 Toyota Rav4, Florida license tag number 504RXA, with a broken window by the rear passenger seat.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 1-888-356-4774 or the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 866-858-7233.