Amber Alert issued for Miami child who was abducted by his mother: Police

An Amber Alert was issued for a 6-year-old boy from Miami who authorities say was abducted by his mother on Thursday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for Ryan Figueroa, who may be in the company of his mother, 34-year-old Ismari Figueroa Leon. He was last seen in the 1300 block of Southwest 1st Street.

According to Miami Police, the mother has supervised visitation rights to see her son. During a visit Thursday in Little Havana at around 5:38 p.m., police said she took the child and left in a 2012 Black Chevrolet Equinox with Florida tag RUZG29.

Ryan Figueroa is 3-foot-5 and 68 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and black joggers.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either is asked to contact 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111, or call 911.