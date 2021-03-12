Amber Alert

AMBER Alert Issued for Missing 17-Year-Old Girl Who May be in Florida

By NBC 6

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Daphne Westbrook, who went missing out of Tennessee several years ago and may be in Florida.

She is a white girl with brown hair, brown eyes and reaches about 5'03'' in height.

She may be in the company of her non-custodial father, John Westbrook, who is 42 years old, white, and has brown hair and blue eyes, with his height reaching 6'04''.

The two may be traveling in a 1971 orange Volkswagen Beetle with no license plate of front windshield.

Daphne was declared missing in October of 2019 after she did not return home from a weekend visit with John.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-356-4774.

