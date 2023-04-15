Amber Alert Issued for Missing 3-Year-Old Boy in Miami

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old missing boy that was last seen in Miami shortly after 3:10 a.m. Saturday, police said.

We need assistance locating 3-year-old Oliver Williams. The child may be in the company of an unknown black male, who was last seen wearing a baseball cap & an orange shirt. They may be

traveling in a 2018, gray Hyundai Santa Fe, FL tag 34BGWE. If you see him please call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/2sbo7v52bE — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 15, 2023

Police are searching for Oliver Williams who was last seen in the area of NW 3rd Avenue and 15th Street in Miami and was wearing a green and yellow shirt with a fake brown belt that reads Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with black and green shorts, multi-colored Crocs and his hair in cornrows.

The child may be in the company of an unknown Black male who was last seen wearing a baseball cap and an orange shirt, police said.

They may be traveling in a 2018, gray Hyundai Santa Fe, with a Florida tag number of 34BGWE.

Anyone knowing the the child's whereabouts is urged to call 305-579-6111 or 9-1-1.