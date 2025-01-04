Amber Alert issued for missing baby last seen with mother in Miami Gardens

Police in Miami Gardens have issued an Amber Alert for a missing baby who was last seen with her mother on New Year's Eve.

Sixteen-year-old Chestria Faust and her 6-month-old child, Audriana, were last seen Tuesday at 20405 NW 21st Avenue at around 1:20 a.m., according to Miami Gardens Police.

Chestria Faust is described as 5-foot-6 and 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black and purple bonnet, black jacket, black leggings and black slides. Her left nostril is pierced and she may be carrying two bags.

Audriana Faust has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink and white polka dot outfit and may be wrapped in a pink blanket.

Investigators believe the two may be traveling to the Broward County area and that Audriana is endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-2100.