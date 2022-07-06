Amber Alert Issued for Missing Teen Out of Palm Beach County

An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday for a 15-year-old who was last seen days ago in Palm Beach County.

Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, 15, was last seen Saturday in the area of the 100 block of Fourth Street in Jupiter, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Officials said she might be in the company of Oliver Ramos, whose age and relationship with the teen are unknown.

Reyes is a white-Hispanic female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 162 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a black and yellow shirt, light blue jeans with rips and black high-top shoes.