AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-year-old Miami Gardens boy

Liam Smith may be in the company of 5-year-old Tameeka Budwah

By NBC6

An AMBER Alert was issued for a 9-year-old boy who went missing in Miami Gardens on Tuesday.

Liam Smith was last seen in the area of the 17700th block of Northwest 14th Avenue, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Smith is described as four feet tall and 90 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair and a scab under his eye. He was last seen wearing a light blue school uniform shirt, dark blue pants, and black shoes.

He may be in the company of 45-year-old Tameeka Budwah. The two may be traveling northbound in a 2024 black Honda Civic with Florida tag number RJVL88.

Anyone who spots them is urged to call 911.

