American Airlines Issues Alert for Flights Impacted in Florida, Caribbean From Ian

Travelers on American Airlines are being advised of possible impacts from Hurricane Ian happening at airports across Florida and the Caribbean, including both Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

AA issued the alert for 20 airports in the region ahead of Ian's expected landfall in Florida in the coming days. The airline announced last-minute reduced fares for cities impacted by the storm as well as waving checked bag fees and fees for carry-on pets.

Customers choosing not to fly from or to airports under the travel alert are covered and all change fees will be waived.

For more information, call AA at 800-433-7300 or click on this link for more information.

