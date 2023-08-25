American Heritage football player to join teammates on sideline after collapsing at game

A South Florida high school football player who collapsed during a game a week ago is out of the hospital. Timothy Burroughs-Love, 17, suffered a seizure on the sideline and his heart stopped.

Burroughs-Love is a senior at American Heritage Schools in Plantation. Head athletic trainer Frank Millan was one of several medical staff and athletic trainers who used defibrillators and performed CPR before paramedics rushed the teen to the hospital.

"We had all the tools necessary to provide him with the care he needed at that point,” Millan said. "It’s not something that you hope to see, but you do train for it."

It was their quick actions that saved his life.

"You never hope to be in the situation, but one of the things is that we just think God so much for the outcome," he said.

The teen’s godmother credited the medical staff for saving his life.

"They reacted quickly,” Danisha Rolle said. “So because of them, he's still with us."

The Director of Athletics at American Heritage Schools told NBC6 Burroughs-Love is out of the hospital and will join his team on the sideline during Saturday’s football game. The school and athletic training staff will also acknowledge him on the field before the game.

"For him to be out here on the same field with us is going to be unbelievable,” Millan said. "We want him to know that we still believe that, regardless whether he plays or not, he is a part of this team and his family."

Rolle said doctors are trying to figure out what made her godson’s heart stop, which prevented blood and oxygen from getting to his organs, which caused the seizure.