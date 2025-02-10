American Heritage Schools student removed after racial slur video surfaces

An American Heritage Schools student was removed from campus after a video surfaced of him using a racial slur.

NBC6 learned that student is the son of the president of schools, Douglas Laurie.

The video is only a few seconds long, but what is said about African Americans has sparked outrage for many.

Parents at the Plantation campus didn’t want to be interviewed on camera but told NBC6 they were disgusted and upset. Some say they fear their children will be kicked out of school if they speak out about this.

The video, which was recently circulated among students and shared with NBC6, prompted administrators to remove the student from school, and prohibit him from coming back. NBC6 is not showing or naming the student in the video because he is a minor.

American Heritage Schools released a statement Monday:

“American Heritage Schools can confirm that the student in question has been removed from campus and will not be allowed to return to the school. While we do not discuss specific matters regarding minors, we want to emphasize that our school upholds the highest standards of conduct and does not tolerate behavior that goes against our values, regardless of the individual involved," the statement read. "Our commitment is to maintain a safe, respectful, and supportive environment for all students. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in respecting the privacy of those affected.”

NBC contacted Laurie directly and through his office about the video, but he had not provided a response by the time of publication. We also contacted the student’s mother but didn’t hear back.