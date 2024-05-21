Amicable divorce finalized between Superintendent Licata and Broward School Board

Dr. Peter Licata has always enjoyed the classroom more than the board room, especially when the topic of the meeting is him.

"I don’t need to pad my stats, I don’t need to keep shooting to get the scoring title,” Licata said to the school board Tuesday, using a basketball analogy to describe his accomplishments as superintendent of Broward County Public Schools.

Licata stunned everyone last month when he abruptly announced his retirement for health reasons after nine months on the job, effective next December. But the school board immediately appointed his deputy, Dr. Howard Hepburn, to replace Licata.

So on Tuesday, the board spent four hours debating Licata’s severance agreement. How long should he stay on as an employee? Should he be a consultant? What would his duties be? What about benefits? Should they keep paying him at his superintendent salary while Hepburn is also on the job?

“We do not want a full salary that this district will be paying two superintendents a rate of two superintendents pay," board member Torey Alston said.

“We are dedicated to treating people fairly and justly and equitably,” said Dr. Allen Zeman.

“Unfortunately, to run something like a business, you have to make tough decisions, because it is a business decision, not a charity,” said Daniel Foganholi.

“This is awkward! Big time awkward, we just want to go forward,” said Nora Rupert.

That’s how it went, and at one point, after the board voted to eliminate the consultant idea from possibility, Licata’s lawyer questioned why the board would even consider not utilizing Licata’s expertise.

“As LeBron said years ago when he took his talents to South Beach, you have his talents here in Broward County, he’s made a tremendous difference in this past year,” said attorney Glen Torcivia.

Licata agreed to a compromise, reducing his salary from $350,000 to $287,500 until he leaves on July 1st.

“I’m not known for the money I make, I don’t want to ever be known for that, I want to be known for the lives of children, and right now, I’ve invested so much in Broward County Public Schools,” Licata said in a news conference after the meeting.

He said his first priority is his health, and will take any assignment given to him by Hepburn. Licata said he expects to work in facilities management because the district has no current facilities director.