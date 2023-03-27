‘An Amazing Accomplishment': UM's Men's Basketball Team Greeted With Cheers as They Head to Final Four

The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team is just two wins away from a national title.

The team was greeted by students and fans Monday morning at the Watsco Center after an incredible come from behind win to clinch their first ever Final Four appearance.

The number-two seeded Texas Longhorns were favored to win Sunday at their matchup in Kansas City but the Canes pulled the upset after overcoming a double-digit deficit.

“It’s great to be a Miami Hurricane!” cheered the crowd as the team exited their bus.

The team arrived at the Watsco Center around 3:15 a.m.

The mood was electric as students stayed up through the night waiting on their team and snatching up tickets to Houston for the big game.

Coach Jim Larrañaga said his players were determined to turn things around this year.

“It’s an amazing accomplishment by this year’s University of Miami men’s basketball team. We have great senior leadership; we have a great group of guys that worked so hard to accomplish this. Last year we made it to the Elite Eight and these guys were determined to take us to the Final Four,” said Larrañaga.

The women’s team also came off a historic run after making it to the Elite Eight for the first time. Fan and season tickets holder, Desiree Myer, woke up early to greet the women’s team Monday morning.

“It’s been amazing, unexpected considering it was questionable whether they would even go to the tournament, and we are super proud of them,” said Myer.

Unfortunately, the Lady Canes fell short against LSU Sunday night but that didn’t take away from their sense of accomplishment.

“I’m really proud of our team, of our staff. We fought through everything, we fought against the odds and I’m just super happy, I love my teammates,” said forward Lola Pendande.

As for the men, after getting a well-deserved rest, they’ll be back on the court Saturday in Houston to face number-four seed, UConn.

If the Canes beat UConn they will stay in Houston to face either FAU or San Diego State in the title game on Monday, April 3.