‘An angel on Earth': Family mourns woman killed in Miami Gardens hit-and-run

A woman who was one of three people struck by a hit-and-run driver in Miami Gardens last week has died, her family members said.

Patricia Garner, 67, was a mother and grandmother, the family members said.

"Patricia was truly an angel on Earth because she would help everyone," brother Bruce Baskin said.

"We just want them to know how much she was loved, what a wonderful person she was. How loving and caring she was," sister Allie Mobley said. "She would give you the shirt off her back and she did not deserve to go out like this."

Garner was one of three people struck on July 27 in the 16400 block of Northwest 25th Avenue.

Family members said she was leaving a Miami-Dade County social service center when she was run over by a driver in the parking lot. Police said the driver fled the scene.

Garner’s oldest son was also hit - family said he was thrown onto the hood of the car - injuring his leg and face.

Her son survived, as did an employee from the center who was also hit, according to police. But Garner died from her injuries on Sunday.

Police later arrested 62-year-old Sharon Leola Cox in the hit-and-run.

Miami-Dade Corrections Sharon Leola Cox

"Just for someone to leave the scene like that and then try to flee and not get caught until later that day is something that is real bothersome to me," son Cedric Garner said.

Records showed Cox has an open warrant in Georgia for a probation violation related to a traffic offense, an arrest report said.

Cox is currently charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury, but the family said they want additional charges filed.

"We just want justice for what happened. She had no regard for my mom," Cedric Garner said.

Cox is currently on house arrest. NBC6 has reached out to the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office to ask about the case and was waiting to hear back.