An athlete and a mathlete, Krop High senior is a student working at greatness

Baseball has often been called the thinking man’s game, so it’s fitting that Michael Krop Senior High School’s third baseman, Abel Profeta, thinks of everything.

He’s an athlete and a mathlete. President of the math honor society, Mu Alpha Theta; president of the senior class, president of his own non-profit environmental agency, Abel never takes his eye off the ball.

"I just have a passion for being the best that I can but also for uplifting others with me," Profeta said.

His teachers will tell you that Abel is brilliant in the classroom, he’s a straight-A student heading to Cornell University in the fall, where he hopes to walk on to the baseball team. His formula for success is hard work plus empathy and compassion for others.

"He’s smart, and intelligent, can’t take that from him but he’s just plain, what I call, good old fashioned nice,” said math and statistics teacher, Tarrence Holmes.

How does Profeta feel about hearing that description from a teacher?

“That makes me happy because I really try my best to treat everyone with respect, with care, especially in this day and age, people are so hostile to each other, we need kindness, we need to uplift each other,” he said.

Ask his friends and teammates and they’ll tell you, Abel’s not kidding, he really walks the walk.

“If you’re with Abel, you just know you’re on the great path, if you follow what he does at the end of the day you’re probably gonna do what you need to do,” said classmate Evan Seder.

“And he can always make me laugh, he’s very, like, nice, and he’s always concerned about the environment and people around him, just an amazing person overall,” added fellow senior, Analia Guevara.

Abel leads outings of his peers to nursing homes, where they play bingo with the residents. He also formed a nonprofit group, Island Huggers, which "adopts" islands in Biscayne Bay and then removes trash from those islands.

“We have hundreds of volunteers and we’ve just really garnered a nice community and culture that cares for our environment,” Abel said.

To succeed at baseball, players have to accept the fact that it’s a game of failure, even the best hitters only succeed a third of the time, so it teaches valuable life lessons as well.

“It teaches me discipline, perseverance, and it also teaches me a sense of teamwork and community,” Abel said.

Abel may play America’s pastime, but his philosophy is “never waste a minute.”

“Take the hardest classes you can, challenge yourself, push yourself to be the best version of yourself, but also make sure to have fun, make sure to enjoy it while it lasts because we’re here for four years and then you go on and move on and become adults,” Abel said.

On the diamond, in the classroom, and in life, Abel Profeta is swinging for the fences.