‘An awesome father': Family speaks as suit filed against Walmart in fatal Lauderdale Lakes shooting

A family is suing Walmart over a May shooting in a Lauderdale Lakes store that left a father of two dead.

Thierry Bastien's girlfriend and infant son witnessed his murder in the store off N. State Road 7 back on May 2.

Police said the 41-year-old Bastien was shot by an off-duty employee who allegedly attacked another employee.

Bastien stepped in to help the female employee when he was shot several times, police said.

Family Photo Thierry Bastien

The wrongful death lawsuit alleges Walmart failed to provide adequate security to protect Bastien and other shoppers.

Bastien's girlfriend spoke about the lawsuit Monday and became emotional while speaking about him.

"He was an awesome father to his kids, he loved his kids. He had great dreams of becoming a chef, he wanted to open up a restaurant. He could’ve cooked anything you ask him to cook, anything," Makia Ford said.

“He was taken to the ground as Makia and other customers screamed for several minutes, this shooter took out the gun and shot him six times. He got off 9 rounds before anyone from Walmart ever responded," attorney Michael Haggard said.

A Walmart spokesperson released a statement about the suit on Monday.

"We’re heartbroken over the incident that happened at the Lauderdale Lakes store in May and offer our heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time. We’re just learning of this, and per policy don’t comment on pending litigation," the statement read.

The suspect, Tironie Shavar Sterling, is facing a murder charge in the shooting.