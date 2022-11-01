Person Killed After Being Struck by Tri-Rail Train in Oakland Park

An early morning crash Tuesday involving a Tri-Rail train killed one person and caused delays in Oakland Park.

The crash rook place in the 4900 block of Northwest 9th Avenue just after 5 a.m.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found one person, who was pronounced dead. Police have not released the victim's identity.

Delays are expected for much of the morning.

