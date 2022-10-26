Broward

Anchors Away: Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Begins Wednesday

Over 100,000 people are expected to attend the events with an economic impact of nearly $1.8 billion for the area

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show will be dropping anchor on South Florida once again starting Wednesday.

The 63rd annual event will take place at seven locations, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting Center, through Sunday showcasing more world and U.S. debuts than any other boat show in the country.

Tickets for the event are on sale and can be purchased by clicking this link.

This article tagged under:

Browardfort lauderdale international boat show
