‘Angry Patriot Hippie' Florida Woman Accused of Threatening to Kill FBI Agents on Facebook

A Florida woman who ran a Facebook page titled "ANGRY Patriot Hippie" is facing charges for allegedly threatening to kill FBI agents, authorities said.

Suzanne Kaye, 59, was charged with interstate communication of a threat, according to a Friday news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Prosecutors said Kaye, a resident of Boca Raton, was under investigation after the FBI received a tip that she had posted information on her Facebook page that she had been present at the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

On Jan. 28, agents contacted Kaye by phone and she denied having gone to D.C. but said she was aware of people who had traveled there, prosecutors said.

Kaye agreed to speak with the FBI and gave them her address, officials said.

But on Jan. 31, Kaye posted a video on her Facebook page captioned "F---the FBI!!" prosecutors said.

In the video, Kaye discussed the FBI call and said she will exercise "my second amendment right to shoot your f------ ass if you come here," referring to FBI agents coming to her home, prosecutors said.

Kaye also posted the video to her Instagram and TikTok accounts, prosecutors said.

Kaye had her initial appearance this week before a federal magistrate judge in West Palm Beach, where law enforcement officers arrested her.

A bond hearing has been scheduled for February 24. Attorney information wasn't available.