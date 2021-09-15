Animal Rescuer Facing Cruelty Charges for Cats Found in Filthy Sunrise Home

An animal rescue worker is facing animal cruelty charges after dozens of cats had been found living in deplorable conditions in her Sunrise home, authorities said.

Michelline Joy Toulouse, 36, had custody of the 63 cats that were left in her abandoned home for several months, leading to the "excessive suffering and cruel death of 9 cats and the excessive, repeated infliction of unnecessary pain and suffering to the remaining 54 cats," the arrest report said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The cats were discovered back in May after neighbors said the smell coming from the home on Northwest 94th Avenue had been unbearable for months.

According to an arrest report, the cats were found in a "toxic and hazardous living environment," and were deprived of necessary food and water while exposed to feces and urine in the home, which had no exchange of air.

Toulouse had been working with several animal rescue groups including Saving Sage, which had fired her shortly before the cats were found.

In a statement Tuesday, Saving Sage thanked Sunrise Police for investigating the case.

"Today we are saddened but relieved that Michelline has been arrested and will be prosecuted and held accountable for her crimes for the horrible neglect the animals in her possession have suffered," the statement read. "It is unimaginable that a fellow rescuer would be responsible for such horrors."

Toulouse wasn't listed in Broward jail records Wednesday. Attorney information wasn't available.