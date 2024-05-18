Animal shelter offers incentives for potential pet owners amid extreme heat in Miami-Dade

The number of rescue dogs in need of forever homes is climbing in Miami-Dade County.

And as the extreme heat kicks in, shelters are offering incentives for potential owners to adopt to make sure the pet is in a comfortable environment.

For the 5th Saturday this year, the Medley Animal Shelter hosted a massive pet adoption event on Saturday. Adoption fees were waived by the shelter. Vendors offered free grooming services and discounts on dog food.

Flora Beal, the Public Affairs Administrator for Miami-Dade County Animal Services says there are around 150 dogs at the shelter which already serves as an overflow from the county’s main facility in Doral.

“We’ve got pets at the shelter right now that have been there for 400+ days,” Beal said. “They need to have loving homes. You’re the only one that can give them that.”

Beal says adoptions are down, pointing to inflation and housing instability in the area.

This is why Josie Duda of Miami says she came to Saturday’s event at the animal shelter.

“There are so many dogs up for adoption,” Duda said. “We thought it would be better to save a life than buy one from a breeder.”

Keke Bihajo brought her young daughters to the shelter, hoping to help at least one rescue dog find a forever home.

“The older dogs just get overlooked. Everyone wants the pure breeds,” Bihajo said. “Nobody thinks about the 5-year-olds here that are just as sweet, just as loving, and less work, honestly.”

The Medley Animal Shelter holds a pet adoption event on the third Saturday of every month.