Animals Displaced After Hurricane Ian Taken to Rescues in South Florida, New Jersey

Nearly 100 animals from shelters are now in a safe space after their shelters were impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Eighty-eight cats and dogs were flown from South Florida to New Jersey after their shelters on the southwest Florida coast were left unable to fully operate due to damage and staff shortages caused by Hurricane Ian.

“It's an honor and it's not just only helping the pets, but it's also giving hope to the people," Erin Robbins said from Greater Good Charities.

Residents in Fort Myers and surrounding areas hit by Hurricane Ian told NBC 6 they have seen heartbreaking scenes of dogs and cats that used to have loving homes now lost roaming around the debris.

Local organizations like the Humane Society of Broward County were stepping up to help.

Most of the animals now in South Florida came from shelters in impacted areas after the storm.

Other animals were also flown from South Florida to New Jersey to make room for new animals in need.

The pets in New Jersey will be checked out and receive any medical care necessary before being put up for adoption there.

“So that hard choices don’t need to be made, it’s the ones that were in the shelters before that are being moved to make room for the ones that are displaced because of the hurricane," Robbins said.

Southwest coast shelters are reporting a higher number of surrendered or homeless pets.

Broward County Humane Society staff traveled to Collier County to help.

Another local organization, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, was also on the ground to aid pet owners.