Animals Still Looking for Forever Homes During Final Weekend of Clear the Shelters

Nationwide, more than 1,700 cats and dogs have new homes during the Clear the Shelters effort in the month of August. But, plenty of pets are still waiting for their forever families right here in South Florida.

This weekend is the culmination of the annual month-long event NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 take part in as part of an effort by NBCUniversal to promote pet adoption.

Miami-Dade Animal Services is one of the locations taking part in the event, with animals like Bruno the dog still up for adoption.

“He actually is about four to five years old, he has great manners, he’s pretty good on a leash, he knows how to sit. He gives you paw,” said Flora Beal from MDAS.

Bruno has been living at the shelter for nearly a year, which is longer than any other dog or cat. But, thanks to Clear the Shelters, that could change this weekend.

“Right now, with adoption fees also being waived this weekend, it’s the perfect weekend to come out and pick your new best friend,” Beal said.

Earlier this month, rescuers flew 155 cats from South Florida shelters that were overcrowded to Massachusetts. All of them have found forever homes.

But, there are still plenty more furry friends hope to find a new home in our own backyard. Miami-Dade Animal Services will hold events this weekend featuring food trucks, live music games and more.

“We have more than 500 pets that are here at the shelter waiting for their forever families,“ Beal said. “We know you’re out there!”