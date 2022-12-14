Miami-Dade

Annual CAMACOL Holiday Food Basket Giveaway Takes Place Wednesday in Little Havana

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A yearly tradition during the holidays in South Florida takes place Wednesday with CAMACOL’s annual holiday food basket giveaway.

People lined up for hours before the 7 a.m. giveaway at the Latin Chamber of Commerce of the USA’s building in the 1400 block of West Flagler Street.

The food baskets had pantry staples like coffee, bread, rice, pasta and canned goods. Most people can also get beef and pork.

Organizers said while they have been able to distribute thousands of baskets in the past, this year they are only able to give away up to 700.

