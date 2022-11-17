give miami day

Annual ‘Give Miami Day' Thursday to Raise Money for Non-Profits Across Area

Give Miami Day has raised over $100 million since starting in 2012

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's an annual event highlighting some of the top groups giving back to the 305 - and this year, Give Miami Day hopes to set records when it comes to money donated.

The 24-hour giving event started at 12 a.m. Thursday and encourages residents to "explore the online profiles of hundreds of Miami-Dade nonprofits that continuously provide the supplies, services and support" for those in the community in need, according to its website.

Presenting sponsors include The Jorge M. Perez Family Foundation, Related Philanthropic Foundation and the Miami Heat Charitable Fund.

For more information and to donate, click on this link.

This article tagged under:

give miami dayMiami-Dade Countynon-profit
