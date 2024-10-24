Miami-Dade County

Another arrest made in years-long probe of alleged thefts at Hammocks HOA

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is set to announce the latest arrest at a news conference Thursday afternoon

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another arrest has been made amid a years-long investigation into the alleged theft of funds from the Hammocks Home Owners Association, prosecutors said.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is set to announce the latest arrest at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The arrest is at least the sixth involving Hammocks HOA board members and their relatives dating back to 2022.

Five were arrested in November 2022 after they were accused of stealing millions from the HOA in a scheme dating back years.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Among those arrested was the board's president, Monica Ghilardi, who was charged with racketeering and grand theft, and the former president and treasurer, Marglli Gallego, who's charged with racketeering and organized fraud.

Gallego's husband, Jose Gonzalez, and cousin, Kevin Leonardo Alzate, were also arrested, along with board member Myriam Rodgers and Yoleidis Lopez.

Jose Gonzalez, Monica Ghilardi, Myriam Rodgers, Yoleidis Lopez, Marglli Gallego
Miami-Dade Corrections
Jose Gonzalez, Monica Ghilardi, Myriam Rodgers, Yoleidis Lopez, Marglli Gallego

The Hammocks HOA oversees about 40 communities with more than 6,500 units, and is one of the largest homeowners associations in the state.

Local

Weather Oct 15

Redesign alert! NBC6 South Florida app has a new, customizable weather section

Miami 47 mins ago

Body found on the side of the Julia Tuttle Causeway in Miami

The HOA theft scandal led to the creation of a new state law meant to protect homeowners.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us